Paetongtarn accused of avoiding income tax worth 218.7 million baht

Understanding the Gift Tax Law

A gift tax is levied when assets are transferred while the donor is still alive. It prevents the avoidance of inheritance tax and is collected at a flat 5% rate.

The tax applies to transferred assets exceeding 10 million baht. If the recipient is a parent, spouse, or heir, the exemption threshold increases to 20 million baht.

Additional Allegations of Tax Avoidance

Wiroj also accused Paetongtarn of assisting her mother and sister in avoiding a combined 18.2 million baht in gift taxes:

Khunying Pojaman Damapong (Mother) : Allegedly received shares worth 2.224 billion baht in Alpine Golf and Spa Co Ltd through annual transfers of 20 million baht in shares since 2016, saving 10.2 million baht in gift tax.

Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong (Sister): Allegedly received shares worth 169.4 million baht in Pramaisuree Property Co Ltd through annual transfers of 10 million baht since 2016, saving 8 million baht in gift tax.

Wiroj Challenges Paetongtarn and Thaksin

Wiroj referenced Paetongtarn’s previous refusal to answer reporters about the missing due dates on her promissory notes, stating, “Please save the prime minister.”

“I would like to inform Paetongtarn that no one can save her anymore because House regulation No. 177 requires her to answer this question herself—it concerns her own asset management,” Wiroj said.

He also challenged former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to intervene, suggesting that ruling coalition MPs could temporarily suspend House regulation No. 76 to allow him to respond on Paetongtarn’s behalf.

“I would like to see how sophisticated an answer from the [Pheu Thai] patriarch would be,” Wiroj remarked.

Call for Revenue Department Investigation

Wiroj urged the Revenue Department to probe the alleged irregularities in Paetongtarn’s issuance of nine promissory notes. He warned that if her actions were deemed acceptable, other wealthy families might use the same method to avoid gift taxes.

Additionally, he cautioned that government officials could later exploit this loophole to accept bribes, disguising them as debts recorded through promissory notes.

“How can we allow a tax-avoiding individual to continue serving as the prime minister?” Wiroj asked.

