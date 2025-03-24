Paetongtarn accused of avoiding income tax worth 218.7 million baht

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was accused on Monday of avoiding gift tax worth 218.7 million baht after receiving stocks valued at 4.4 billion baht from her family.
During the first day of the censure debate against Paetongtarn, People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn alleged that she had forged share purchases from five family members to avoid paying gift tax on shares received as part of her family's business wealth distribution.
Wiroj argued that the share transactions were fraudulent, as Paetongtarn used promissory notes without due dates or interest rates.
“If she had genuinely purchased these shares with promissory notes, the notes should have included payment due dates and interest rates,” Wiroj stated.
Wiroj claimed that by disguising the share transactions as purchases rather than gifts, Paetongtarn avoided paying at least 218.7 million baht in gift tax. He listed the transactions as follows:
Shares Received from Five Family Members
1. Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong (Sister)
2. Panthongtae Shinawatra (Brother)
3. Bannapoj Damapong (Uncle)
4. Busaba Damapong (Aunt-in-law)
5. Khunying Pojaman Damapong (Mother)
A gift tax is levied when assets are transferred while the donor is still alive. It prevents the avoidance of inheritance tax and is collected at a flat 5% rate.
The tax applies to transferred assets exceeding 10 million baht. If the recipient is a parent, spouse, or heir, the exemption threshold increases to 20 million baht.
Wiroj also accused Paetongtarn of assisting her mother and sister in avoiding a combined 18.2 million baht in gift taxes:
Wiroj referenced Paetongtarn’s previous refusal to answer reporters about the missing due dates on her promissory notes, stating, “Please save the prime minister.”
“I would like to inform Paetongtarn that no one can save her anymore because House regulation No. 177 requires her to answer this question herself—it concerns her own asset management,” Wiroj said.
He also challenged former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to intervene, suggesting that ruling coalition MPs could temporarily suspend House regulation No. 76 to allow him to respond on Paetongtarn’s behalf.
“I would like to see how sophisticated an answer from the [Pheu Thai] patriarch would be,” Wiroj remarked.
Wiroj urged the Revenue Department to probe the alleged irregularities in Paetongtarn’s issuance of nine promissory notes. He warned that if her actions were deemed acceptable, other wealthy families might use the same method to avoid gift taxes.
Additionally, he cautioned that government officials could later exploit this loophole to accept bribes, disguising them as debts recorded through promissory notes.
“How can we allow a tax-avoiding individual to continue serving as the prime minister?” Wiroj asked.