Luxury hotel business in Khao Yai under scrutiny

In a scathing parliamentary exchange, member of Parliament Theerachai Phanthumas of the People's Party launched an attack on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, alleging impropriety in her business dealings and questioning her suitability for leadership.

The core of the allegations centres on the Thames Valley Khao Yai Hotel in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, a luxury property situated on land with a complex historical background.

Originally part of the Lam Takhong Self-Reliance Settlement, established in 1970 to relocate residents during the construction of the Lam Takhong Dam, the land was initially designated for public use.

Satellite mapping from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reveals that the site was located within a protected watershed area, subject to a 1971 Cabinet resolution prohibiting any commercial development or land-rights issuance.

Financial records reveal a lucrative business structure comprising two interconnected companies:

PD Khao Yai Co Ltd

Registered in December 2020

Current capital: 207 million baht

Key shareholders include Pinthongta Shinawatra (the prime minister's sister) and business associate Udomsak Ngowsiri

2023 financial highlights:

Total assets: 292.8 million baht

Total revenue: 9.1 million baht

Net profit: 739,604 baht



Thames Valley Khao Yai Hotel Co Ltd

Registered in October 2013

Current capital: 400 million baht

Shareholders include Pinthongta Shinawatra (50%) and Krungthai Asset Management (50%)

2023 financial highlights:

Total assets: 247 million baht

Total revenue: 112 million baht

Net loss: 12.9 million baht

