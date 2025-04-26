Chalermchai vows to restore Democrats without corruption

The Democrat Party held its 2025 Annual General Meeting on Saturday (April 26) at the Miracle Grand Hotel to approve the meeting report and elect the party's spokesperson and the candidate selection committee for parliamentary elections, in accordance with the Election Commission (EC) regulations.
Democrat Party Leader and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Chalermchai Sri-on, opened the meeting, stating that the party has entered its 80th year.
“For the past 79 years, the Democrat Party has weathered many storms and crises. We have seen both prosperity and decline — such is the nature of politics. However, today's social and political context has placed the Democrat Party in another critical moment,” Chalermchai said.
“In the past 10–15 years, our number of MPs has declined to just 25. Scientifically speaking, the party is currently in a crisis, and we must acknowledge this reality. Therefore, what we must do — and what I am working on — is to have the courage to change and to make decisive moves to move the Democrat Party forward with unwavering principles and ideology,” he continued.
Chalermchai emphasised the party’s historic contributions to the nation and stressed the need for unity. “Unity is the great strength of the party, enabling us to move forward and continue the fight,” he said.
Reflecting on his own journey, Chalermchai shared that he has been with the Democrat Party and served as an MP for 24 years, and if including his early political activities, for a total of 35 years.
“I first became an MP in 2001, when Prachuap Khiri Khan Province secured seats across the board. Since then, I have never once deviated from my principles or ideology. What has changed is that I am now less hot-headed, less egoistic, and more experienced. I have gained social status and many opportunities through the Democrat Party, and I deeply appreciate it. No matter what happens, I will never abandon the party. I will stand with everyone, holding firmly to the principles of honest democracy,” he affirmed.
He also recalled his experience in the 2019 general election, saying, “You might say anyone can talk about ideals, but I want you to know that I lost the 2019 election because I refused to buy votes. In my life, I have never bought votes. I accepted the outcome and remained proud of my commitment to honest democracy and to the Democrat Party. Even though I received no applause or words of encouragement, I stayed true to the party. Today, applause, praise, ridicule, and criticism all serve as inspiration. I will channel it all into bringing the Democrat Party forward.”
Chalermchai explained that the party’s decision to join the government was based on the interests of the nation, the people, and the Democrat Party itself.
“As Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, I will not allow corruption to stain the party. We have been part of the government for over seven months strictly in accordance with party regulations. It was never a personal decision by myself or any individual,” he said.
He acknowledged that differing opinions are natural but emphasized that disagreements must not harm the organization.
“Democracy is about knowing your duties and respecting the rights of others. Since we decided to join the government, our principles — especially integrity and honesty — have remained unchanged. Our sole goal is to work diligently, protect the party’s reputation, and bring the Democrat Party back onto the political path,” he stated.
Chalermchai concluded by underlining the importance of unity: “No decision is ever 100% right or wrong. The final judgment lies with the next election. Those who decided to join the government must take responsibility together. I urge everyone to work together. Unity is our greatest strength.”