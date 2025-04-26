Chalermchai vows to restore Democrats without corruption

He also recalled his experience in the 2019 general election, saying, “You might say anyone can talk about ideals, but I want you to know that I lost the 2019 election because I refused to buy votes. In my life, I have never bought votes. I accepted the outcome and remained proud of my commitment to honest democracy and to the Democrat Party. Even though I received no applause or words of encouragement, I stayed true to the party. Today, applause, praise, ridicule, and criticism all serve as inspiration. I will channel it all into bringing the Democrat Party forward.”

Chalermchai explained that the party’s decision to join the government was based on the interests of the nation, the people, and the Democrat Party itself.

“As Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, I will not allow corruption to stain the party. We have been part of the government for over seven months strictly in accordance with party regulations. It was never a personal decision by myself or any individual,” he said.

He acknowledged that differing opinions are natural but emphasized that disagreements must not harm the organization.

“Democracy is about knowing your duties and respecting the rights of others. Since we decided to join the government, our principles — especially integrity and honesty — have remained unchanged. Our sole goal is to work diligently, protect the party’s reputation, and bring the Democrat Party back onto the political path,” he stated.

Chalermchai concluded by underlining the importance of unity: “No decision is ever 100% right or wrong. The final judgment lies with the next election. Those who decided to join the government must take responsibility together. I urge everyone to work together. Unity is our greatest strength.”

