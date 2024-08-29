‘Madame Dear’ condemns Democrat Party for betraying supporters

Watanya Bunnag, a prominent member of the Democrat Party, has slammed the party’s executive board and MPs for their decision to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition government, calling it a betrayal of the party’s loyal supporters.
Watanya, better known as “Madame Dear”, added that this decision tarnished the honour and pride that Thailand’s oldest party has built over decades of political service.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, she also accused the party’s current leadership of using a “cheap excuse” to justify the decision. They had apparently claimed that shifting allegiances does not matter because the new generation of Democrat members has not inherited the long-standing rivalry between the two parties.
Watanya also accused the party of losing its moral compass by prioritising power over its principles under the leadership of Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on and secretary-general Det-it Khaothong.
Watanya had failed in her attempt to run for the post of Democrat leader last December because MPs and executives loyal to then-party secretary-general Chalermchai refused to amend the party charter and allow a newcomer to contest for the post.
The board is now dominated by executives loyal to Chalermchai and Det-it, while 21 of the party’s 25 MPs are also their supporters.
Watana went on to say that even though the Democrat Party lost elections and the number of its MPs has dwindled to 25, “the party has never lost its honour and pride because the party members knew that their decision was not made for the interest of a few persons or particular individuals”.
She said that MPs are people’s representatives in Parliament, so they should have stood up to fight against what was wrong and conflicted with the public interest.
Watanya went on to say that the Democrat Party should have continued performing its duty as an opposition party instead of seeking power without caring for the feelings or the ideology of its supporters.
“This decision has not only eroded public faith in the party, which the Democrats had worked hard to build up, but also undermined trust in the Thai political system as a whole,” she said. “Now the public will have no hope in politicians who use the election just as a rite to come together to seek vested interests.”
Meanwhile, Sirichoke Sopha, a former Democrat MP from Songkhla, said he has resigned from the party in protest against its decision to join the Pheu Thai coalition.
In an emotional Facebook post, he expressed his deep sadness at having to leave a party he had served for 30 years, saying “I could not sleep last night because I had decided to hand in my resignation with tears in my eyes from a party I love and cherish”.