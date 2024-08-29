‘Madame Dear’ condemns Democrat Party for betraying supporters

She said that MPs are people’s representatives in Parliament, so they should have stood up to fight against what was wrong and conflicted with the public interest.

Watanya went on to say that the Democrat Party should have continued performing its duty as an opposition party instead of seeking power without caring for the feelings or the ideology of its supporters.

“This decision has not only eroded public faith in the party, which the Democrats had worked hard to build up, but also undermined trust in the Thai political system as a whole,” she said. “Now the public will have no hope in politicians who use the election just as a rite to come together to seek vested interests.”

Meanwhile, Sirichoke Sopha, a former Democrat MP from Songkhla, said he has resigned from the party in protest against its decision to join the Pheu Thai coalition.

In an emotional Facebook post, he expressed his deep sadness at having to leave a party he had served for 30 years, saying “I could not sleep last night because I had decided to hand in my resignation with tears in my eyes from a party I love and cherish”.

