‘Treatment anywhere’ universal healthcare rated as govt’s top achievement: survey

An opinion survey has revealed that the enhanced version of the universal healthcare policy, which allows patients to receive treatment at any participating public or private hospital, is the government's most well-received initiative, the government spokesman announced on Monday.

National Survey Conducted to Mark Six Months in Office

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that the survey was conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to mark the first six months of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration.

Jirayu explained that NSO staff interviewed Thai citizens aged 18 and over across the country. However, he did not disclose the total number of respondents in the sample.