‘Treatment anywhere’ universal healthcare rated as govt’s top achievement: survey

MONDAY, MAY 05, 2025

Survey shows Thailand’s ‘treatment anywhere’ universal healthcare policy ranks as the most popular government initiative under PM Paetongtarn.

An opinion survey has revealed that the enhanced version of the universal healthcare policy, which allows patients to receive treatment at any participating public or private hospital, is the government's most well-received initiative, the government spokesman announced on Monday.

National Survey Conducted to Mark Six Months in Office

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that the survey was conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to mark the first six months of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration.

Jirayu explained that NSO staff interviewed Thai citizens aged 18 and over across the country. However, he did not disclose the total number of respondents in the sample.

Top Five Most Popular Government Policies

According to the NSO’s findings, the five most popular government policies, measures, and projects were:

  • 71.6%: 30-baht universal healthcare (treatment anywhere programme)
  • 55.8%: 10,000-baht digital wallet handout to stimulate the economy
  • 41.3%: Equal marriage law
  • 32.6%: Reduction in electricity rates
  • 30.3%: Tourism promotion initiatives

Regional Satisfaction with Government Performance

Survey results indicated varying levels of satisfaction by region:

  • 40.1%: Northeast
  • 28.5%: North
  • 24.7%: Central
  • 20.1%: South
  • 14.7%: Bangkok

Jirayu added that citizens aged 60 and above were the most satisfied age group, with 31.5% expressing approval of the government's performance.

Top Five Most Satisfying Public Services

The survey also asked respondents about public services they were most satisfied with:

  • 66%: Electricity supply
  • 59.7%: Tap water services
  • 55.1%: Road infrastructure
  • 52.2%: Public healthcare
  • 46.4%: Waste management

Key Issues the Public Wants Addressed

Respondents identified the following as the most urgent issues for the government to tackle:

  • 86.7%: Price control for consumer goods
  • 67.5%: Reduction of household expenses, such as utility bills and fuel prices
  • 43%: Drug-related issues
  • 35.5%: Household debt
  • 30.3%: Expanding welfare for local communities

Sources of Information About the Prime Minister

Respondents said they learned about the prime minister through the following channels:

  • 68.4%: Television
  • 59.6%: Social media
  • 16.9%: Friends, family, and acquaintances
     
