Defence Minister dismisses calls for House dissolution following leaked audio

Phumtham emphasised that the commanders of the other army regions were not involved in this issue, saying there was no misunderstanding.

Phumtham firmly rejected calls from Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, Secretary-General of the Progressive Movement, for the Prime Minister to resign and dissolve the House in response to the public backlash over the leaked audio clip.

“There is no reason to dissolve the House, and there is no possibility of a coup, as the current situation is not severe or critical enough to warrant such action,” he said.

When asked about concerns over the political situation and media reports, Phumtham replied, “I’m not worried because the Commander of the 2nd Army Region has already confirmed there are no issues, and there is no need for panic.”

Finally, addressing doubts about the government’s stability, he stated that the government remains strong, and the matter had already been clarified between the Prime Minister and the Commander of the 2nd Army Region during their meeting.

He reiterated, “If anyone still doesn’t understand, they can directly contact the Commander of the 2nd Army Region. This is not a crisis.”