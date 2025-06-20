8 Bhumjaithai ministers step down, effective June 19–20, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bhumjaithai Party announced its decision to leave the coalition government, citing the controversial phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The party said the incident had adversely affected Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests, and the reputation of the Thai military.

The party also urged the Prime Minister to take political responsibility for what it described as a serious compromise of Thailand’s honour, dignity, and the esteem of the armed forces.

In its statement, Bhumjaithai reaffirmed its commitment to work alongside the Thai people, support the military, and assist all relevant authorities in protecting the nation's sovereignty and interests by all possible means.