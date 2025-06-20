8 Bhumjaithai ministers step down, effective June 19–20, 2025

FRIDAY, JUNE 20, 2025

Eight ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party have resigned from their positions, effective June 19–20, according to an announcement published on the Royal Gazette website on Friday.

The resignation was confirmed in a statement signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. It follows Article 170 (2) of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand. The resignation of the eight ministers effective on the date of each individual's resignation.

The ministers who have resigned are as follows:

  • Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, resigned on June 19, 2025.
     
  • Supamas Isarapakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, resigned on June 19, 2025.
     
  • Napintorn Srisunpang, Deputy Minister of Commerce, resigned on June 19, 2025.
     
  • Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Minister of Interior, resigned on June 19, 2025.
     
  • Sabida Thaiseth, Deputy Minister of Interior, resigned on June 19, 2025.
     
  • Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labour, resigned on June 20, 2025.
     
  • Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, Minister of Education, resigned on June 19, 2025.
     
  • Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Deputy Minister of Education, resigned on June 19, 2025.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bhumjaithai Party announced its decision to leave the coalition government, citing the controversial phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The party said the incident had adversely affected Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests, and the reputation of the Thai military.

The party also urged the Prime Minister to take political responsibility for what it described as a serious compromise of Thailand’s honour, dignity, and the esteem of the armed forces.

In its statement, Bhumjaithai reaffirmed its commitment to work alongside the Thai people, support the military, and assist all relevant authorities in protecting the nation's sovereignty and interests by all possible means.

 

