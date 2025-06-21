Paetongtarn will not resign or dissolve the House, says Sorawong

Pheu Thai Party’s secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong, made the comment on Saturday in response to rumours suggesting that Paetongtarn might consider resigning or dissolving Parliament after the third reading of the 2026 annual budget bill.
He clarified that these claims were unfounded, emphasising that the Prime Minister had made it clear to party members that she remains fully committed to addressing the country’s ongoing crises.
These challenges include the Thai-Cambodian border issue, where the government is intensifying diplomatic and security measures, as well as the ongoing US tariff policy crisis, where negotiations have been advancing positively.
Sorawong further explained that the government remains dedicated to achieving tangible results from its remaining time in office.
Key initiatives include the crackdown on drug trafficking, combating cybercrime, reducing the cost of living through the 20-baht all-line metro fare programme, enhancing public health through the 30-baht healthcare initiative, creating man-made tourist destinations to generate new revenue, and addressing public debt with concrete solutions.
He also highlighted the government’s focus on starting a systematic, participatory constitutional amendment process aimed at creating a fairer, more democratic system that is more closely aligned with the needs of the people.
"This is why the government is determined to continue working. We will not resign or dissolve Parliament because our goal is to resolve these issues and implement our policies fully,” Sorawong said.
“We believe that continuity in governance is essential to ensuring these problems are addressed effectively until the end of our term."
He also appealed to those spreading such rumours to consider the country's and the people's interests, and not let political concerns overshadow these important goals.
"This government was elected by the people, and we are their representatives. Our duty is to serve them and solve their problems until the end of our mandate," Sorawong concluded.