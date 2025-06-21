Paetongtarn will not resign or dissolve the House, says Sorawong

Pheu Thai Party’s secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong, made the comment on Saturday in response to rumours suggesting that Paetongtarn might consider resigning or dissolving Parliament after the third reading of the 2026 annual budget bill.

He clarified that these claims were unfounded, emphasising that the Prime Minister had made it clear to party members that she remains fully committed to addressing the country’s ongoing crises.

These challenges include the Thai-Cambodian border issue, where the government is intensifying diplomatic and security measures, as well as the ongoing US tariff policy crisis, where negotiations have been advancing positively.