“Madam Dear” resigns from Democrat Party amid post-leak fallout

Watanya Bunnag, also known as “Madam Dear”, has announced her resignation from the Democrat Party. On June 23, she posted a short message on her personal Facebook page (@dear.watanya.bunnag) thanking the public and the party:
"Thank you to the public.
Thank you to the Democrat Party.
Thank you to all party members for the opportunity to serve.
I hereby resign as a member of the Democrat Party.
Thank you."
Her resignation comes just days after the Democrat Party’s executive committee voted 19 to 7 on June 19 to remain in the coalition government. The decision followed the leak of an audio recording of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, in which the Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region was mentioned.
The party’s resolution triggered a wave of internal dissent, leading to resignations in protest. Among them were Ploythalay Laksamesaengchan, an executive committee member, and Napapol Jirakul, a Bangkok Metropolitan Councillor, who cited concerns over the government’s transparency and leadership.
Watanya’s departure adds to the growing signs of internal division within the Democrat Party as it navigates political fallout from the controversial audio leak and public concerns about national sovereignty and government accountability.