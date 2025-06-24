“Madam Dear” resigns from Democrat Party amid post-leak fallout

Watanya Bunnag, also known as “Madam Dear”, has announced her resignation from the Democrat Party. On June 23, she posted a short message on her personal Facebook page (@dear.watanya.bunnag) thanking the public and the party:

"Thank you to the public.

Thank you to the Democrat Party.

Thank you to all party members for the opportunity to serve.

I hereby resign as a member of the Democrat Party.

Thank you."