Pirapan threatens coalition exit over Suchart's Interior Ministry appointment

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has already submitted a formal request to the Secretariat of the Cabinet (SOC) to proceed with a Cabinet reshuffle. Coalition parties have submitted their proposed ministerial candidates and agreed upon quota allocations.

However, internal conflict has emerged, as Pirapan—who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister—strongly opposes Suchart’s reassignment to the Interior Ministry.

His objection follows a prior move by a faction of 18 United Thai Nation Party MPs, led by Suchart, who had formally petitioned Paetongtarn to replace the party’s ministerial nominee.

Pirapan insists that the position of Deputy Commerce Minister originally belonged to the United Thai Nation Party, and that any reassignment involving Suchart must first be approved by the party leader and executive committee.