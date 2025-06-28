Pirapan threatens coalition exit over Suchart's Interior Ministry appointment

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has already submitted a formal request to the Secretariat of the Cabinet (SOC) to proceed with a Cabinet reshuffle. Coalition parties have submitted their proposed ministerial candidates and agreed upon quota allocations.
However, internal conflict has emerged, as Pirapan—who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister—strongly opposes Suchart’s reassignment to the Interior Ministry.
His objection follows a prior move by a faction of 18 United Thai Nation Party MPs, led by Suchart, who had formally petitioned Paetongtarn to replace the party’s ministerial nominee.
Pirapan insists that the position of Deputy Commerce Minister originally belonged to the United Thai Nation Party, and that any reassignment involving Suchart must first be approved by the party leader and executive committee.
“If the prime minister insists on pushing through the original line-up and appointing Suchart as Deputy Interior Minister, the United Thai Nation Party will withdraw from the coalition,” a source said.
“This would force the prime minister and Pheu Thai leadership to revise the Cabinet line-up to avoid risks, especially at a time of razor-thin parliamentary majority and ongoing street protests.”
On the other hand, Suchart and his faction argue that if Pheu Thai, as the coalition leader, ultimately yields to Pirapan’s demands by reassigning Suchart to his previous post as Deputy Commerce Minister, it would be seen as taking sides.
Previously, Pirapan’s faction had passed a party resolution urging Paetongtarn to resign over a controversial leaked audio clip involving Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen—a move not supported by the group of 18 MPs, who pledged to remain with the government.
According to the latest Cabinet list, Suchart may be reassigned to his previous post as Deputy Commerce Minister. This would displace Jakkapong Sangmanee, a Pheu Thai adviser initially nominated for the same post, potentially removing him from the new Cabinet line-up.
The Interior Ministry is expected to have only two deputy ministers in the new reshuffle: Dechit Khaothong of the Democrat Party and Theerarat Samrejvanich of Pheu Thai.