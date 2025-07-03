Paetongtarn joins new Cabinet ministers to take oath of office at Government House

THURSDAY, JULY 03, 2025

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was among the new Cabinet ministers gathered at Government House in Bangkok to take the oath of office on Thursday morning before assuming their duties.

Paetongtarn, the new Minister of Culture, arrived at Government House at 9.07am and greeted the press with a cheerful smile, despite the Criminal Court's order on Tuesday (July 1) suspending her from performing her duties as Prime Minister.

Earlier, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Attakorn Sirilattayakorn, Deputy Education Minister Tewan Liptapallop, and Deputy Public Health Ministers Chaichana Dechdecho and Anucha Sasomsub were the first to arrive at 7.41am.

Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit arrived at 7.56am, and other ministers followed suit, arriving throughout the morning.

 

The ministers then proceeded to the Santi Maitri Building for an RT-PCR test and to have individual photographs taken in their standard white uniforms for official records and ID cards. In total, 14 ministers participated in the ceremony.

Ministers transitioning to new roles include:

  • Phumtham Wechayachai, Minister of the Interior
     
  • Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
     
  • Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Education
     
  • Dechit Khaothong, Deputy Minister of the Interior

Newly appointed ministers include:

  • Suchart Tancharoen, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
     
  • Jatuporn Buruspat, Minister of Commerce
     
  • Chantawich Tanthasit, Deputy Minister of Commerce
     
  • Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, Minister of Labour
     
  • Linthiphon Warinwatcharoj, Deputy Minister of Education
     
  • Attakorn Sirilattayakorn, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
     
  • Tewan Liptapallop, Deputy Minister of Education
     
  • Anucha Sasomsub, Deputy Minister of Public Health
     
  • Chaichana Dechdecho, Deputy Minister of Public Health

After their ID photos are taken, the ministers will proceed to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall for the official swearing-in ceremony at 11.00am. 

Following the ceremony, they will return to Government House for a special Cabinet meeting, where duties will be assigned to the Deputy Prime Ministers and the Cabinet will be briefed on Phumtham's appointment as Acting Prime Minister.

Following the ceremony, they will return to Government House for a special Cabinet meeting, where duties will be assigned to the Deputy Prime Ministers and the Cabinet will be briefed on Phumtham's appointment as Acting Prime Minister.

 

