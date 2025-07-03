Paetongtarn joins new Cabinet ministers to take oath of office at Government House

Paetongtarn, the new Minister of Culture, arrived at Government House at 9.07am and greeted the press with a cheerful smile, despite the Criminal Court's order on Tuesday (July 1) suspending her from performing her duties as Prime Minister.
Earlier, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Attakorn Sirilattayakorn, Deputy Education Minister Tewan Liptapallop, and Deputy Public Health Ministers Chaichana Dechdecho and Anucha Sasomsub were the first to arrive at 7.41am.
Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit arrived at 7.56am, and other ministers followed suit, arriving throughout the morning.
The ministers then proceeded to the Santi Maitri Building for an RT-PCR test and to have individual photographs taken in their standard white uniforms for official records and ID cards. In total, 14 ministers participated in the ceremony.
After their ID photos are taken, the ministers will proceed to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall for the official swearing-in ceremony at 11.00am.
Following the ceremony, they will return to Government House for a special Cabinet meeting, where duties will be assigned to the Deputy Prime Ministers and the Cabinet will be briefed on Phumtham's appointment as Acting Prime Minister.