Phumtham appointed acting Prime Minister as Cabinet names deputy roles

As acting Prime Minister, Phumtham will have the same powers and responsibilities as the Prime Minister, including the authority to preside over committees or organisations. For matters concerning personnel management or budget approval that fall under the Prime Minister’s authority, any decisions by the other acting deputies (2-5) will require the approval of the Cabinet.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat confirmed that the proposal to designate the Deputy Prime Ministers as acting Prime Ministers aligns with legal guidelines and the authority granted under Section 41 of the State Administration Act B.E. 2534 (1991). The Cabinet then approved the proposal as presented, Jirayu said.