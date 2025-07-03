Phumtham confirms authority to dissolve parliament, but no concrete discussions yet

Chousak Sirinil, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, mentioned that the Pheu Thai Party attended 90% of the meetings but issues could arise from coalition parties following parliamentary disruptions.
Phumtham responded that it is natural for each party to handle such issues, and it is up to the leaders of the coalition parties to resolve them.
He explained that everyone must fulfil their responsibilities, adding that he would call for discussions to address problems and continue doing so.
He also noted that issues concerning the House of Representatives fall under the government whip, with discussions already taking place, and efforts to resolve these issues would continue.
When asked whether every minister who is also an MP must attend parliamentary sessions, Phumtham stated that ministers should be close to MPs and capable of fulfilling both roles, not just one.
Regarding the disruption of today's parliamentary session, he stated it should not be seen as a sign of instability within the government. He explained that disruptions in the House are normal and urged not to view it negatively, as it could lead to a lack of hope.
On comments made by former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam regarding the acting Prime Minister's powers, Phumtham affirmed, “We have not had concrete discussions yet, but I can exercise all powers granted by the constitution. There is no justification for such actions at this time.”
Phumtham addresses land disputes at Khao Kradong and Alpine Golf Club
Phumtham revealed after a special Cabinet meeting that one of his top priorities is addressing the ongoing issue of drug problems.
He also made it clear that resolving long-standing land disputes, particularly the "Khao Kradong" and "Alpine Golf Club" land cases, remains a crucial issue for public trust.
He explained that the Khao Kradong land case has been unresolved for a long time and still lacks a clear conclusion. The Ministry of the Interior will re-examine the issue in its entirety to address the public's concerns.
I am committed to moving forward seriously within the framework of government policies. We must revisit the issues that the public is uncertain about to clear up the long-standing doubts, he said.
Regarding the Alpine Golf Club land issue, Phumtham stated that he is determined to resolve all pending matters, including those potentially involving political figures. He assured that there would be no discrimination or interference.
“No matter the case, if there’s an issue, I will handle it all. Let's discuss it clearly. Don’t raise these issues without examining the details, and I can’t confirm everything in a blanket statement,” he said, emphasising that actions will be taken according to the rule of law without any malice.
Phumtham highlighted that many of these cases, including Khao Kradong and Alpine, are serious issues that society has been waiting to resolve for a long time but lacked action. He expressed his readiness to address them through the judicial process to restore public confidence.