Phumtham confirms authority to dissolve parliament, but no concrete discussions yet

Chousak Sirinil, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, mentioned that the Pheu Thai Party attended 90% of the meetings but issues could arise from coalition parties following parliamentary disruptions.

Phumtham responded that it is natural for each party to handle such issues, and it is up to the leaders of the coalition parties to resolve them.

He explained that everyone must fulfil their responsibilities, adding that he would call for discussions to address problems and continue doing so.

He also noted that issues concerning the House of Representatives fall under the government whip, with discussions already taking place, and efforts to resolve these issues would continue.