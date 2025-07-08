Cabinet approves reshuffling of top civil servants, promotes two governors to key roles

Earlier on the same day, Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, acting as Prime Minister, spoke to the media about the Cabinet’s decision to reshuffle high-ranking civil servants in the Ministry of Interior. He emphasised that the changes were not politically motivated but were instead part of efforts to address key issues, particularly the fight against drugs.

“We already have a list of those who are not meeting expectations. No matter what their political affiliation, if they fail to perform when asked, there will be consequences,” Phumtham said.

When asked whether the reshuffling would affect the morale of civil servants, given that some of those affected are close to former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, Phumtham clarified that the reshuffling was based solely on work performance, particularly in tackling drug issues, rather than political connections.

“This is not about loyalty to any former minister. It’s about efficiency and tackling drug problems. We are focusing on results, not politics,” Phumtham added.

Phumtham also responded to concerns about the reshuffling of Chiang Mai’s governor, stating that his decision was based on prior experience in addressing regional issues like floods, and he believed that a thorough assessment of officials was necessary for effective governance.

“I’ve seen the work firsthand in Chiang Mai and across the country. If someone is good, we’ll know. We’re not just assessing one area, but looking at the whole country,” Phumtham concluded.