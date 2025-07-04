Phumtham sets 3-month KPI for Ministry officials, warns of reshuffling if targets aren’t met

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday outlined key performance indicators (KPIs) for officials at the Ministry after meeting with provincial governors and senior civil servants.

He emphasised that within the first three months, he expected tangible results. If these expectations are not met, he warned that reshuffling would occur to ensure that the right people are in place to address the challenges.

Phumtham shared his thoughts on the direction of the Ministry, stating that he and the two deputy ministers would work together closely to address key issues. He also underlined that the focus would not just be on numbers but on real, tangible outcomes, particularly in areas such as drug problems and local governance.

“I want to see concrete results within the next three months,” Phumtham said. “If not, I will request a reshuffle before September to ensure that those best suited for the work can take charge and drive the solutions forward.”