Phumtham sets 3-month KPI for Ministry officials, warns of reshuffling if targets aren’t met

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday outlined key performance indicators (KPIs) for officials at the Ministry after meeting with provincial governors and senior civil servants.
He emphasised that within the first three months, he expected tangible results. If these expectations are not met, he warned that reshuffling would occur to ensure that the right people are in place to address the challenges.
Phumtham shared his thoughts on the direction of the Ministry, stating that he and the two deputy ministers would work together closely to address key issues. He also underlined that the focus would not just be on numbers but on real, tangible outcomes, particularly in areas such as drug problems and local governance.
“I want to see concrete results within the next three months,” Phumtham said. “If not, I will request a reshuffle before September to ensure that those best suited for the work can take charge and drive the solutions forward.”
He also encouraged officials to speak up if they feel restricted or frustrated by current systems, and stressed that anyone who can prove their potential and capability will be supported in making necessary changes. "The door to my office is always open," he said.
When asked whether his comments implied that the Ministry’s previous work was insufficient, Phumtham responded that his goal was simply to improve upon what had been done in the past and take things to the next level.
When asked if the drug control policy will be as intense as it was under the Thai Rak Thai government, Phumtham said that the drug crackdown today must make people feel that it is no longer a problem or a threat to them, because it is now affecting every community and village.
When asked whether there would be reshuffling within three months if officials fail to deliver results, Phumtham said:
"We need to do better than before. If things are going well and results are achieved, we will support anyone, but if things are not going well, we will make adjustments. This is to ensure that everyone remains alert and works at their full capacity. We will assess the intent and the challenges in each area."
When asked whether the suspension of the Prime Minister’s duties might cause civil servants to slow down, given the speculation that the government may only last a few months, Phumtham said:
"It won’t slow down. If we were to slow down, it would mean not implementing the policies of the government, which is a duty. If we fail to do so, it would be considered dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Penal Code. But I believe all civil servants are ready to work, not to serve anyone personally, but to solve the country’s problems."