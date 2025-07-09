House of Representatives approves withdrawal of Entertainment Complex Bill

Rangsiman Rome challenges government’s lack of sincerity

Rangsiman Rome, also a list MP from the People’s Party, criticised the government's sincerity in withdrawing the bill.

He pointed out that the government had failed to prepare both the legal framework and control measures for the casino industry, which could have serious economic and social consequences, including money laundering and corruption, issues that remain prevalent in Thailand.

He questioned whether the government was withdrawing the bill to manage the situation or simply trying to buy time to address internal issues.

Rangsiman called on the government to confirm that the bill would not be reintroduced in the current legislative session, and suggested that the issue should be decided by the people through a policy proposal during the next election.

Kannavee Suebsang: Government lacks understanding of global geopolitics

Kannavee Suebsang, a list MP from the Fair Party, said that the government’s decision to withdraw the bill was an admission of its ineffectiveness and inability to present legislation aligned with current realities.

He blamed the government for not understanding the geopolitical situation in the region, suggesting that the bill could turn Thailand into a hub for grey and black market Chinese businesses, which could have both domestic and international consequences, particularly with neighbouring countries like Myanmar and Cambodia.

Kannavee insisted that the government had not properly considered the potential impacts of legalising casinos in Thailand and called for a thorough re-evaluation of the bill.

He urged the government to withdraw the bill entirely if it truly wanted to gain the public’s trust.

Chaichanok Chidchob: Opposes bill withdrawal, says it fails to address underlying issues

Chaichanok Chidchob, an MP for Buriram and Secretary-General of the Bhumjaithai Party, declared that his party opposed the withdrawal of the Entertainment Complex Bill.

He argued that withdrawing the bill would not resolve the underlying issues and that keeping the bill in the House would only cause further societal problems. He pointed out that this issue had already sparked significant public concern, which could lead to political mobilisation.

He emphasised that the withdrawal was merely a delay and would not address the ongoing issues.

Chaichanok highlighted that with Thailand facing several crises, such as flooding in Phuket and Pattaya, failing to resolve the Entertainment Complex Bill issue would prevent the government from addressing other pressing problems effectively.

"The Bhumjaithai Party believes that the increasing opposition from the public to this bill must be heard. Resolving the issue today will prevent it from becoming a persistent disruption to society and the government’s other actions," he said.

Watcharaphon Khaokham, a Pheu Thai MP from Udon Thani, proposed a motion to end the debate, prompting dissatisfaction from the opposition, although they were unable to take further action.

The Speaker then called for a vote on the motion to close the debate. The vote results were as follows:

In favour: 251

Against: 3

Abstained: 1

Did not vote: 4

After the vote, the Speaker called on MPs to enter the chamber to vote on the withdrawal of the bill, which passed according to the government’s proposal. The session then moved on to the next agenda item.