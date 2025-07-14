Phumtham says Thaksin consulted in US trade meeting as lobbyist

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was invited to a meeting between US trade negotiators and the Prime Minister’s advisers because he is a skilled lobbyist.
Phumtham, who is also serving as caretaker prime minister, was responding to a complaint by activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who accused Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira of breaching ethical standards by allowing an outsider to attend an official meeting.
Ruangkrai has asked the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate Pichai for ethics violations related to Thaksin’s presence.
Phumtham explained that Thaksin had been invited to join Thailand’s negotiation team in talks with the US government on import tariffs, held on Friday, July 11. He justified the invitation by citing Thaksin’s lobbying skills.
“Several of his ideas were useful. Thaksin used to be a businessman and he is close to US President Donald Trump,” Phumtham said.
He added that the government should be open to input from various individuals, especially if it benefits the country, and that no one should criticise the decision to include Thaksin in the discussion.
Phumtham denied claims that Thaksin was trying to control or interfere in government affairs. Instead, he said Thaksin’s opinions were sought due to his expertise.
When asked whether the government would appoint Thaksin as a negotiator with Trump, Phumtham replied that Thaksin could use his personal ties with the former US president to Thailand’s advantage, without holding any official post. He noted that Thaksin is legally barred from taking political office.
Phumtham also confirmed that the US government had cited security concerns as a condition for potentially lowering import tariffs for Thailand, but he declined to provide further details.
He added that these security-related conditions were first raised during his tenure as defence minister, and that he could not reveal more due to national security concerns.