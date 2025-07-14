Phumtham says Thaksin consulted in US trade meeting as lobbyist

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was invited to a meeting between US trade negotiators and the Prime Minister’s advisers because he is a skilled lobbyist.

Phumtham, who is also serving as caretaker prime minister, was responding to a complaint by activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who accused Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira of breaching ethical standards by allowing an outsider to attend an official meeting.

Ruangkrai has asked the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate Pichai for ethics violations related to Thaksin’s presence.