Culture Minister Vows to Rebuild Buddhist Faith After Scandals

Thailand's Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has publicly committed to restoring public confidence in Buddhism following a series of high-profile monastic scandals.
Taking to social media, Paetongtarn stated that the misconduct by certain monks has caused widespread confusion and eroded the faith of Buddhist adherents, calling it "not just an individual issue, but a critical turning point."
Paetongtarn, who also serves as the head of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, announced that the Cabinet has tasked her ministry, alongside the National Office of Buddhism and the Ministry of Education, with launching a comprehensive campaign.
This initiative aims to disseminate accurate knowledge about Thai Buddhist culture, cultivate stronger understanding between lay followers and the clergy, and promote traditional Thai ways of thinking to uphold morality and foster harmonious societal coexistence.
Within the Ministry of Culture, Paetongtarn has held discussions with senior executives to devise sustainable strategies for rebuilding public trust.
She emphasised an approach that "does not reject societal change, but embraces and adapts consciously."
A key focus will be to "modernise and simplify the communication of Buddhism's image," ensuring the religion is accessible to younger generations.
This will involve creating opportunities for youth to engage with Buddhist principles in ways that genuinely connect with their contemporary lifestyles.
Paetongtarn concluded her statement by urging all government officials and civil servants to serve as positive role models within their communities.
She stressed that the genuine restoration of Buddhist faith must stem from shared understanding, sincerity, and the collective efforts of everyone involved.