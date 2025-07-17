Culture Minister Vows to Rebuild Buddhist Faith After Scandals

Thailand's Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has publicly committed to restoring public confidence in Buddhism following a series of high-profile monastic scandals.

Taking to social media, Paetongtarn stated that the misconduct by certain monks has caused widespread confusion and eroded the faith of Buddhist adherents, calling it "not just an individual issue, but a critical turning point."

Paetongtarn, who also serves as the head of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, announced that the Cabinet has tasked her ministry, alongside the National Office of Buddhism and the Ministry of Education, with launching a comprehensive campaign.

This initiative aims to disseminate accurate knowledge about Thai Buddhist culture, cultivate stronger understanding between lay followers and the clergy, and promote traditional Thai ways of thinking to uphold morality and foster harmonious societal coexistence.

