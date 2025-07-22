Thaksin urges coalition parties to maintain parliamentary quorum despite slim majority

He made these remarks during a Pheu Thai Party dinner event aimed at building unity among coalition partners, held at the Eastin Grand Phayathai Hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday.
“Let every party unite and continue to work for the people. We must ensure that the parliamentary sessions don’t collapse. Time management must be well-coordinated,” Thaksin remarked.
“Although the government has a larger majority following the restructuring, it’s still not enough, so we need to work harder together.”
He also expressed confidence that the current coalition parties were united and that, should an election take place in the future, they would continue to cooperate in the same manner, as the relationship and trust among the parties were growing stronger each day.
Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as Pheu Thai leader, opened the event with the theme “Unity for Thailand: Protecting Sovereignty, Solving Problems for the People.”
She expressed her gratitude to coalition partners for their continued support throughout almost a year of her leadership as Prime Minister, which has strengthened the government.
“A strong government means more opportunities to do more for the people,” she added.
Paetongtarn continued by emphasising that unity among the coalition parties would help the government overcome all obstacles, safeguard sovereignty, and protect the national interests of the Thai people.
“Even though I may not have the opportunity to serve as Prime Minister again, I want to assure you that I will never abandon my responsibilities to the people,” she said.
“As Minister of Culture, I am still committed to finding ways to benefit the people. I firmly believe this is the intention of everyone here, and it is the strength of our coalition.”
Paetongtarn further emphasised her confidence in the government’s genuine intentions to protect the lives of the people and military personnel, as well as Thailand’s commitment to peaceful means.
She also expressed her belief that, following the cabinet reshuffle, everyone in the government would act in the best interests of the country and its people.
The Pheu Thai dinner event aimed to strengthen the relationship among coalition partners following the opening of parliament and amidst the ongoing concerns about the instability of the quorum.
This event marked the first gathering since the Bhumjaithai Party officially withdrew from the government, reflecting the government's efforts to consolidate its power amidst the volatile political climate.
At 5pm, key Pheu Thai figures and MPs began arriving after their internal party meeting. Several key ministers from the coalition also attended, including Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, and Minister of Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa.
Additionally, Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, quietly attended the event.
At 5.30pm, Paetongtarn arrived and immediately welcomed Thaksin. Upon his arrival, Paetongtarn embraced her father warmly, surrounded by coalition leaders and attendees.
When asked by reporters what he would discuss at the event, Thaksin replied briefly, “When meeting with political parties, it’s naturally about politics.”
However, when questioned about concerns regarding accusations of influencing the party, Thaksin declined to comment and quickly entered the event room.