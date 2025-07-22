Thaksin urges coalition parties to maintain parliamentary quorum despite slim majority

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as Pheu Thai leader, opened the event with the theme “Unity for Thailand: Protecting Sovereignty, Solving Problems for the People.”

She expressed her gratitude to coalition partners for their continued support throughout almost a year of her leadership as Prime Minister, which has strengthened the government.

“A strong government means more opportunities to do more for the people,” she added.

Paetongtarn continued by emphasising that unity among the coalition parties would help the government overcome all obstacles, safeguard sovereignty, and protect the national interests of the Thai people.

“Even though I may not have the opportunity to serve as Prime Minister again, I want to assure you that I will never abandon my responsibilities to the people,” she said.

“As Minister of Culture, I am still committed to finding ways to benefit the people. I firmly believe this is the intention of everyone here, and it is the strength of our coalition.”

Paetongtarn further emphasised her confidence in the government’s genuine intentions to protect the lives of the people and military personnel, as well as Thailand’s commitment to peaceful means.

She also expressed her belief that, following the cabinet reshuffle, everyone in the government would act in the best interests of the country and its people.