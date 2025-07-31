Phumtham mourns selfharm at evacuation centre amid Thai-Cambodian conflict

He extended his condolences to the bereaved and acknowledged that the government's concern remains paramount. While the government would prefer to allow evacuees to return home immediately, Phumtham said the situation is not yet fully secure, as the accuracy of the Cambodian government's statements remains uncertain, given their history of misrepresentations.
He also commented on the Cambodian military’s actions, highlighting that their decision to take foreign military attaches to the area was indicative of their confidence, having caused the situation themselves.
However, he pointed out that Thailand remains the victim in the conflict, and its actions continue to be guided by caution due to the unpredictable behaviour of Cambodia.
Regarding Thailand’s diplomatic and territorial strategies, Phumtham stressed that Thailand is not lagging behind in its efforts. The country is in constant dialogue with international partners, but evidence is key in these discussions.
He noted that while Cambodia may continue to speak freely, Thailand has concrete evidence to support its position.
On the issue of the Ta Kwai Temple, Phumtham clarified that while there are claims that Cambodia has taken control of the temple, Thailand maintains control over the surrounding area. He asserted that Thailand has effectively countered Cambodian advances, successfully defending its sovereignty in these contested areas.
In response to reports that China’s Deputy Foreign Minister had met with both Thai and Cambodian representatives in Shanghai, Phumtham acknowledged China’s continued diplomatic efforts to mediate.
Phumtham also reiterated his scepticism regarding the credibility of Cambodian leaders, particularly Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, whose actions, according to Phumtham, lack reliability, especially after failed attempts to resolve the situation through dialogue.
Regarding the Cambodian Prime Minister's call for Thailand to return the 18 Cambodian soldiers quickly, Phumtham said that Thailand had detained the 18 soldiers two days ago, on the day the ceasefire was announced.
The soldiers had crossed into Thai territory, and although Thailand initially planned to release them, Cambodia's social media posts made it seem like Thailand had kidnapped them.
As a result, Thailand is currently conducting an investigation to ascertain the facts. Once the investigation is complete, the soldiers will be returned, but Thailand must first prove that the 18 soldiers crossed the border after the ceasefire was declared, he explained.
On the reports that some hospitals had announced they would no longer accept patients from Cambodia, Phumtham said he was unaware of such announcements. He noted that there has been both fake and real news circulating, and sometimes misinformation spreads when people amplify fake news, making it seem real.
"Thailand will filter all news carefully," Phumtham said, acknowledging that Cambodia might appear to have an advantage in communication, as they can make statements freely, regardless of their accuracy. In contrast, Thailand is committed to ensuring that all its statements are truthful and substantiated by evidence.