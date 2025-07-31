Phumtham mourns selfharm at evacuation centre amid Thai-Cambodian conflict

In response to reports that China’s Deputy Foreign Minister had met with both Thai and Cambodian representatives in Shanghai, Phumtham acknowledged China’s continued diplomatic efforts to mediate.

Phumtham also reiterated his scepticism regarding the credibility of Cambodian leaders, particularly Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, whose actions, according to Phumtham, lack reliability, especially after failed attempts to resolve the situation through dialogue.

Regarding the Cambodian Prime Minister's call for Thailand to return the 18 Cambodian soldiers quickly, Phumtham said that Thailand had detained the 18 soldiers two days ago, on the day the ceasefire was announced.

The soldiers had crossed into Thai territory, and although Thailand initially planned to release them, Cambodia's social media posts made it seem like Thailand had kidnapped them.

As a result, Thailand is currently conducting an investigation to ascertain the facts. Once the investigation is complete, the soldiers will be returned, but Thailand must first prove that the 18 soldiers crossed the border after the ceasefire was declared, he explained.

On the reports that some hospitals had announced they would no longer accept patients from Cambodia, Phumtham said he was unaware of such announcements. He noted that there has been both fake and real news circulating, and sometimes misinformation spreads when people amplify fake news, making it seem real.

"Thailand will filter all news carefully," Phumtham said, acknowledging that Cambodia might appear to have an advantage in communication, as they can make statements freely, regardless of their accuracy. In contrast, Thailand is committed to ensuring that all its statements are truthful and substantiated by evidence.