Parliament convenes special session to debate 2026 budget worth 3.78 trillion baht in second and third readings

The House of Representatives is set to consider the draft Budget Act for the 2026 fiscal year, totalling 3.78 trillion baht, in its second and third readings from August 13 to 15. The meeting was scheduled by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

This follows the conclusion of the ad hoc committee’s review, which resulted in a total budget cut of 8.92 billion baht. The funds trimmed from various ministries will be reallocated to agencies deemed to have pressing and appropriate needs.

The five ministries and agencies with the largest budget reductions are: