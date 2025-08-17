Thais dissatisfied with MPs, losing faith in parties: NIDA Poll

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) released the results of its survey on “Hope or no hope in political parties,” conducted between August 13–14, 2025.
The poll sampled 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above, representing various regions, education levels, occupations, and incomes nationwide.
The sample was drawn using probability-based multi-stage sampling from NIDA Poll’s master database, with data collected via telephone interviews. The margin of error was set at no more than 0.05 at a 97% confidence level.
On satisfaction with the performance of current constituency MPs, 32.29% of respondents said they were “not very satisfied,” 28.24% said “not satisfied at all,” 27.18% said “somewhat satisfied,” 11.60% said “very satisfied,” and 0.69% gave no answer.
When asked whether they would vote for their current constituency MP if an election were held today, 50.69% said “no,” 25.57% said they were “unsure,” and only 23.74% said “yes.”
Regarding confidence in political parties currently represented in parliament, both government and opposition, 41.91% said they had “no hope at all,” 34.19% said they were “somewhat hopeless,” 20.92% said they were “somewhat hopeful,” and only 2.98% said they had “a lot of hope.”
Finally, when asked about voting for the same party in the party-list system as in the 2023 election, 40.46% said they would not vote for the same party, 29.47% said they would, 26.95% were uncertain, and 3.12% said they had not voted in the previous election.