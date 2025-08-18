Political Crossroads: The Legal Peril Facing Thailand\'s Prime Minister

Paetongtarn’s case draws parallels to the political downfalls of her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra. While Thaksin was famously acquitted of asset concealment charges in 2001, he was later overthrown in a coup.

Yingluck was removed from office in 2014 by a unanimous Constitutional Court ruling, which paved the way for another military takeover.

Both faced legal battles that culminated in their political careers being cut short by either the judiciary or the military.

Paetongtarn’s next move is being closely watched.

She is scheduled to appear before the court on her 39th birthday, August 21, to provide testimony. While not legally obligated to attend, her presence or absence will be seen as a strategic choice.

Despite circulating rumours of a potential pre-emptive resignation, her allies believe she will not step down before the verdict. They argue that leaving her post would not protect her from other pending cases.