Political Crossroads: The Legal Peril Facing Thailand\'s Prime Minister

Paetongtarn Shinawatra stands at a critical juncture in her political career, with her future as Thailand's Prime Minister hanging on a Constitutional Court verdict next Friday, August 29, 2025.
The case, sparked by a controversial audio clip, represents the latest chapter in a long-running political saga involving the Shinawatra family.
The petition, filed by the Senate President, accuses the Prime Minister of a serious ethical breach and a lack of “evident integrity,” echoing the same charges that led to the removal of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin.
This legal strategy, known as "legal warfare," has become a primary tool for conservative forces and the so-called "deep state" to topple political opponents without resorting to military coups, as seen in the dissolution of the Future Forward and Move Forward parties.
Paetongtarn’s case draws parallels to the political downfalls of her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra. While Thaksin was famously acquitted of asset concealment charges in 2001, he was later overthrown in a coup.
Yingluck was removed from office in 2014 by a unanimous Constitutional Court ruling, which paved the way for another military takeover.
Both faced legal battles that culminated in their political careers being cut short by either the judiciary or the military.
Paetongtarn’s next move is being closely watched.
She is scheduled to appear before the court on her 39th birthday, August 21, to provide testimony. While not legally obligated to attend, her presence or absence will be seen as a strategic choice.
Despite circulating rumours of a potential pre-emptive resignation, her allies believe she will not step down before the verdict. They argue that leaving her post would not protect her from other pending cases.
Paetongtarn’s recent avoidance of media appearances is seen as a tactical decision to maintain a calm political climate in a month that carries significant personal and political weight for her.
The outcome of this verdict will determine whether Paetongtarn becomes the latest victim of Thailand’s legal-political wars or if the Shinawatra family's political machine can finally withstand this pressure.
The result remains unpredictable and will reveal how the country's "deep state" intends to manage its political landscape in the lead-up to the next election.