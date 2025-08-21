Bhumjaithai calls for repeal of MoUs 43 and 44, urges House committee study

Still, it stressed the need to review the MoUs, noting that those in favour of repeal argue that the agreements undermine Thailand’s territorial integrity amid mounting encroachments, while those against say they are essential to preserving diplomatic channels.

The 2000 MoU concerns the demarcation of disputed land borders that remain unsettled, while the 2001 MoU covers the maritime boundary, an area rich in resources, particularly natural gas.

Bhumjaithai argued that even if the MoUs were repealed, bilateral negotiations could still proceed, but insisted that the current situation requires the House to deliberate on the agreements with a view to repeal.