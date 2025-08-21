Bhumjaithai calls for repeal of MoUs 43 and 44, urges House committee study

According to the statement, renewed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border have drawn attention to MoUs 43 and 44, with Thai authorities alleging that Cambodia has breached them over 600 times.
The party said it has closely monitored the matter while its MPs have continued to assist displaced villagers across four provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani—through evacuation centres.
Still, it stressed the need to review the MoUs, noting that those in favour of repeal argue that the agreements undermine Thailand’s territorial integrity amid mounting encroachments, while those against say they are essential to preserving diplomatic channels.
The 2000 MoU concerns the demarcation of disputed land borders that remain unsettled, while the 2001 MoU covers the maritime boundary, an area rich in resources, particularly natural gas.
Bhumjaithai argued that even if the MoUs were repealed, bilateral negotiations could still proceed, but insisted that the current situation requires the House to deliberate on the agreements with a view to repeal.
The party has submitted an urgent motion for the House to set up a committee to study ways of repealing the MoUs with minimal repercussions.
Once the committee has gathered sufficient information, the findings should be presented to the public, and ultimately, the decision should be put to a referendum to ensure transparency and public acceptance.
Bhumjaithai called on all political parties to support this approach, stressing that resolving border security issues with Cambodia must transcend partisan politics. “National interests must come before party interests. Protecting the nation requires unity,” the statement said.