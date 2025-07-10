Thaksin discusses Bhumjaithai’s exit from government and strategies for stability

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra shared his insights on Thailand's political situation during the 55 Years Nation Exclusive Talk: Breaking Through Thailand's Crisis Chapter 1 at the Eastin Grand Phayathai Hotel on July 9. The event was moderated by three Nation Group editors-in-chief.

When asked if Thailand had reached a deadlock, Thaksin responded, "There has to be someone who can step in and solve the issue. We need to address the situation as it arises." He also mentioned how many people are eager to become Prime Minister, referencing a recent statement from someone with a son traveling abroad, who declared that the father would be Prime Minister by July. Thaksin acknowledged the fierce ambition of many to hold the position, which sometimes leads to desperate actions.

Regarding Bhumjaithai Party’s exit from the government, Thaksin clarified that he did not ask the party to leave. He emphasised that the Pheu Thai-led government must demonstrate results, as it is only through achievements that the government can move forward. He explained that despite efforts to push policies forward, it stalled at the Ministry of Interior, particularly in areas like drug control, poverty alleviation, and debt management, which require the Ministry of Interior’s mechanisms.

"The Prime Minister told me that she wanted Bhumjaithai to stay in the coalition, but they left. When the situation with Hun Sen arose, they took the opportunity to exit," Thaksin said.