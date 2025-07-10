Thaksin discusses Bhumjaithai’s exit from government and strategies for stability

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra shared his insights on Thailand's political situation during the 55 Years Nation Exclusive Talk: Breaking Through Thailand's Crisis Chapter 1 at the Eastin Grand Phayathai Hotel on July 9. The event was moderated by three Nation Group editors-in-chief.
When asked if Thailand had reached a deadlock, Thaksin responded, "There has to be someone who can step in and solve the issue. We need to address the situation as it arises." He also mentioned how many people are eager to become Prime Minister, referencing a recent statement from someone with a son traveling abroad, who declared that the father would be Prime Minister by July. Thaksin acknowledged the fierce ambition of many to hold the position, which sometimes leads to desperate actions.
Regarding Bhumjaithai Party’s exit from the government, Thaksin clarified that he did not ask the party to leave. He emphasised that the Pheu Thai-led government must demonstrate results, as it is only through achievements that the government can move forward. He explained that despite efforts to push policies forward, it stalled at the Ministry of Interior, particularly in areas like drug control, poverty alleviation, and debt management, which require the Ministry of Interior’s mechanisms.
"The Prime Minister told me that she wanted Bhumjaithai to stay in the coalition, but they left. When the situation with Hun Sen arose, they took the opportunity to exit," Thaksin said.
When asked about political stability, Thaksin noted that in governance, "Problems are meant to be solved, not carried. We must face challenges head-on," and pointed out that "We are in a world of rules," stressing that the "rules of war" in the past are not the same as today, and that Thailand must adapt and resolve issues as they arise.
Thaksin was also asked if he was concerned about Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra potentially being removed from office. He responded confidently, "I believe the suspension of the Prime Minister’s duties is more about calming the situation. I trust in the legal process and the facts, and I am confident in my child's integrity. The court should listen to the facts."
When asked whether the Bhumjaithai exit would cause chaos, Thaksin stated, "I didn’t want them to leave, but once a decision is made, we cannot regret it. We tried to negotiate, but they refused. They wanted to keep the Ministry of Interior. The reason I didn’t agree was because of past experiences."
Thaksin expressed his disappointment with Bhumjaithai twice: first in 2008 when the party formed a new government in opposition, and now again with this recent exit.
On the possibility of a third round, Thaksin remarked, "Politics in our country is designed in a way that makes it the worst. After the military coup, when the constitution was written, they tried to keep me out of the game in every possible way. Eventually, the country faced problems, with small parties unable to function, making governance difficult. In the end, they were given ministries to manage administrative tasks."
When asked about the likelihood of Pheu Thai joining forces with the People's Party, Thaksin responded, "There’s no need for that today, but it doesn’t mean we are enemies. To work together, we must agree on key policies."
"I believe the government’s leadership is united and working together without issues, but it’s important to ensure that members don’t leave parliament," he added.
Thaksin also assessed the political situation, suggesting several options: If Prime Minister Paetongtarn stays in office and can implement policies, the government can continue. However, if she doesn’t, he recommended Chaikasem Nitisiri as a candidate or suggested dissolving the House.