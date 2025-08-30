Special cabinet meeting appoints Prommin as PM secretary, Phumtham to act as prime minister

Chusak Sirinil, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced on Saturday following a special cabinet meeting that, with the prime minister’s position vacated by the Constitutional Court’s ruling, the entire cabinet had also lost office. Under the Constitution and applicable law, the outgoing cabinet continues in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is sworn in.
Chusak explained that the law allows the cabinet to appoint one of the deputy prime ministers to act on behalf of the prime minister when the office is vacant. Today, the cabinet resolved to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as acting prime minister.
Since the prime minister’s secretary also vacated their post, Phumtham has nominated Dr Prommin Lertsuridej to assume the role of PM secretary.
The cabinet also passed a resolution guiding the caretaker government. While acting as a normal cabinet, any policy matters that might bind the incoming cabinet should be deferred. However, urgent matters may proceed as usual.
When asked whether the meeting discussed dissolving parliament, Chusak said that no such discussion took place; the meeting focused solely on immediate necessities. Regarding legal procedures for dissolving parliament, as advised by the Secretary-General of the Council of State, Chusak said that this is a legal opinion with differing views. “At this stage, the priority is forming the new cabinet. Discussions about dissolving parliament should wait until that process is complete.”
Chusak added that the cabinet emphasised legislation already passed and under review by the Council of State. These should be considered by the new cabinet. As for policy matters that might bind the next government, the resolution is to defer them in line with general principles.
When asked whether the ongoing Thai-Cambodian situation could impact border matters, Chusak said that on August 31, Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, Acting Minister of Defence, will continue in his role, including overseeing operations at the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation.