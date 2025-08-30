Special cabinet meeting appoints Prommin as PM secretary, Phumtham to act as prime minister

Chusak Sirinil, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced on Saturday following a special cabinet meeting that, with the prime minister’s position vacated by the Constitutional Court’s ruling, the entire cabinet had also lost office. Under the Constitution and applicable law, the outgoing cabinet continues in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is sworn in.

Chusak explained that the law allows the cabinet to appoint one of the deputy prime ministers to act on behalf of the prime minister when the office is vacant. Today, the cabinet resolved to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as acting prime minister.

Since the prime minister’s secretary also vacated their post, Phumtham has nominated Dr Prommin Lertsuridej to assume the role of PM secretary.

The cabinet also passed a resolution guiding the caretaker government. While acting as a normal cabinet, any policy matters that might bind the incoming cabinet should be deferred. However, urgent matters may proceed as usual.