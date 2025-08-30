Anti-Shinawatra Group Plans Rally to Oppose New Government

A prominent anti-Shinawatra group has announced it will stage a rally to oppose the formation of a new government led by the Pheu Thai Party.

At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, leaders of the 'Ruam Palang Phaendin' (United Power of the Land) movement, Jatuporn Prompan , Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, Pichit Chaimongkol ,Nititorn Lamlua, Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves and Dr Tul Sittisomwong, confirmed a protest will take place at Bangkok's Victory Monument starting at noon on Sunday.

The event follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling that removed former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office.

Pichit, one of the group’s leaders, told reporters that the organisation "strongly disagrees" with Pheu Thai forming the next government, claiming it has "conflicts of interest".

"Do not consider yesterday a total victory," he said. "The mission of the people must continue... The Pheu Thai Party has not given up, so it is the people's mission to join hands and continue to oppose them to the fullest."

Dr Warong, another key figure, warned that the "People's Party," a rival political faction, has an advantage that could lead to the "abolishment of the constitution for their own benefit".

He stressed that if any constitutional amendments are made, they must be done on an "article-by-article basis" and not as a complete overhaul.

Jatuporn added that he believes the new government will simply be a continuation of the previous administration, with "a new face from the same party". He called on the public to continue the fight.

Jatuporn also insisted that any new prime minister must not be from the Pheu Thai Party and that the constitution's chapters on the monarchy must not be amended under any circumstances.