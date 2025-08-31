Pheu Thai offers House dissolution in 4 months to win People’s Party

He suggested using the 1997 Constitution as a temporary framework while a new charter is drafted by an elected Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA), alongside a commitment to dissolve the House of Representatives within four months.

Phumtham, speaking on Saturday, said the People’s Party’s key demand is a nationwide referendum to approve the drafting of a new constitution by an elected CDA, coupled with a dissolution of the House within four months after the new government delivers its policy statement to Parliament.

He argued that the root of today’s political problems lies in the 2017 Constitution, which has distorted the system. “To resolve this, the political order must be reset. We therefore agree that the constitution must be amended to remove these obstacles,” he said.