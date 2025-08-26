Pheu Thai bets on 20-baht flat fare to win back Bangkok voters

All eyes are now on the Constitutional Court as it prepares to deliver a crucial ruling on August 29 in the case of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

The verdict, stemming from the leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, will decide not only her survival as Thailand’s 31st prime minister but also the trajectory of her political career.

While Paetongtarn awaits judgment, the ruling Pheu Thai Party, the driving force of the coalition, cannot afford to pause. It must push ahead with the policies promised on the campaign trail, despite the uncertainty over who may remain at the helm. Politics, as ever, must move forward.

Yet the party’s flagship digital wallet scheme, once billed as a universal 10,000-baht handout to 50 million Thais aged 16 and above, has been scaled back under pressure from fiscal constraints and political challenges.