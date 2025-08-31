People’s Party to decide September 1 on backing coalition in PM vote

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, serving as acting prime minister, on Sunday (August 31) led coalition leaders into talks with the People’s Party in a bid to secure support for the vote on Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.

The ruling coalition plans to nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri as the new prime minister.

Phumtham, accompanied by leaders of Pheu Thai, the Democrat Party and Prachachart, met at the People’s Party headquarters, calling the current political situation a crisis that demanded joint solutions.

The United Thai Nation Party was absent from the meeting, with its representative unable to attend due to other engagements.

“We believe this is a time of political crisis. It is something we must resolve together. That is why the coalition parties have come to discuss matters with the People’s Party,” he said.