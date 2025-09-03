Thailand's Political Impasse: A History of Parliamentary Dissolution

The political scene in Thailand has been thrown into chaos after Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting on behalf of the Prime Minister, announced the dissolution of parliament.

He claimed that the system had become "distorted and is not proceeding as it should be," citing a political stalemate that threatens to undermine economic confidence.

The move comes after the Bhumjaithai and People's parties, having agreed to form a government, failed to create a stable, unified coalition.

This unprecedented breakdown has created a three-way split in Thai politics, with the Bhumjaithai Party leading a minority government, the Pheu Thai Party acting as the opposition, and the People's Party playing a complicated dual role.

Phumtham stated that this situation was not only causing political unrest but also directly impacting the country's economic trust.

He warned that if confidence was not quickly restored, the nation's existing economic issues would be exacerbated.

Following consultations with legal experts, the decision was made to dissolve the legislature and hand power back to the people through a fresh general election.

The latest dissolution, confirmed on 2 September 2025, marks the 15th time in Thai history that the government has taken this drastic step.

A review of data from the Parliamentary Information Resource Centre shows that the measure is a recurring response to political instability, with 14 previous instances over the past 90 years.