Chaikasem agrees to all People’s Party demands, vows to dissolve parliament immediately if appointed PM

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 04, 2025

Pheu Thai PM candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri agrees to all People’s Party conditions, pledging to dissolve parliament immediately if he becomes prime minister.

Chaikasem Nitisiri, Prime Ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, has announced that he is willing to accept all conditions put forward by the People’s Party. He further stated that if he is voted into office as prime minister, he will dissolve the House of Representatives immediately, without waiting the previously discussed four months.

On Thursday, Chaikasem confirmed that Pheu Thai fully accepts the People’s Party’s proposals. "If I am elected as Prime Minister, I will dissolve parliament right away, returning power to the people for democratic elections," he said.

Chaikasem reiterated that this is a commitment made to the public and to all members of the House of Representatives. "As Prime Minister and with Pheu Thai leading the government, we will honour this agreement without any changes or additional conditions," he affirmed.

Chaikasem agrees to all People’s Party demands, vows to dissolve parliament immediately if appointed PM

Earlier, the People’s Party had set three key conditions for supporting a new prime minister:

  1. The new prime minister must dissolve the House of Representatives within four months of delivering their policy statement to parliament.
  2. The new cabinet must hold a referendum on amending the 2017 constitution to allow for a new charter to be drafted by a directly elected Constituent Assembly.
  3. The People’s Party will remain in opposition and will not accept any ministerial positions, instead committing to fully scrutinising the new government’s actions.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy