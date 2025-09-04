Chaikasem agrees to all People’s Party demands, vows to dissolve parliament immediately if appointed PM

Chaikasem Nitisiri, Prime Ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, has announced that he is willing to accept all conditions put forward by the People’s Party. He further stated that if he is voted into office as prime minister, he will dissolve the House of Representatives immediately, without waiting the previously discussed four months.

On Thursday, Chaikasem confirmed that Pheu Thai fully accepts the People’s Party’s proposals. "If I am elected as Prime Minister, I will dissolve parliament right away, returning power to the people for democratic elections," he said.

Chaikasem reiterated that this is a commitment made to the public and to all members of the House of Representatives. "As Prime Minister and with Pheu Thai leading the government, we will honour this agreement without any changes or additional conditions," he affirmed.