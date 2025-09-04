Noo’s Cabinet 1 revealed, with PM also holding Interior Minister position

The coalition party, Klatham, will have four ministers, keeping its previous two portfolios—Ministries of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Education—while also gaining two new ones: the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Ministry of Defence.

Regarding the Ministry of Defence, there are two possible outcomes: Thamanat Prompow, an advisor to the leader of Klatham, may either hold the position himself or offer it to an external candidate.

The United Thai Nation Party, led by Suchart Chomklin, will have two ministers and one deputy minister. It is anticipated that Suchart will head the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, with Yotsingh Liamlert likely to become the Minister of Industry, and Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana set for the role of Deputy Minister of Education.