Noo’s Cabinet 1 revealed, with PM also holding Interior Minister position

Among Bhumjaithai MPs, Sabida Thaiseth has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Interior, while Chaichanok Chidchob, Secretary-General of the Bhumjaithai Party, is set to become the new Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.
Supamas Isarabhakdi has been moved to the position of Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn will head the Ministry of Transport. Paradorn Prissananantakul is another new appointee, taking up the position of Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office.
The coalition party, Klatham, will have four ministers, keeping its previous two portfolios—Ministries of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Education—while also gaining two new ones: the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Ministry of Defence.
Regarding the Ministry of Defence, there are two possible outcomes: Thamanat Prompow, an advisor to the leader of Klatham, may either hold the position himself or offer it to an external candidate.
The United Thai Nation Party, led by Suchart Chomklin, will have two ministers and one deputy minister. It is anticipated that Suchart will head the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, with Yotsingh Liamlert likely to become the Minister of Industry, and Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana set for the role of Deputy Minister of Education.
Palang Pracharath Party, led by Santi Promphat, is expected to secure key ministries, such as the Ministry of Energy.
Sakda Wichiansin, an MP from the Pheu Thai Party who has brought eight defectors to join the coalition, is likely to be appointed to a ministerial position suitable for his role.
The central quota will also distribute three ministries—Finance, Commerce, and Foreign Affairs—to external candidates.
The Ministry of Justice, a key ministry, is expected to go to the Bhumjaithai Party.