Chaiwut confirms 4 Cabinet seats for PPRP, but Prawit's return to Defence unclear

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Deputy Leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), on Friday spoke about the upcoming Prime Minister vote, confirming that General Prawit Wongsuwan, PPRP leader, attended the meeting in person to cast his vote and instructed all party members to vote in unison. The PPRP has decided to join the coalition government and has already had discussions with Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party.

When asked about the distribution of Cabinet positions, particularly if Gen Prawit would return to the Ministry of Defence, Chaiwut stated that initial discussions have taken place, but no final decisions have been made. A party executive meeting later in the day would likely provide further clarity.