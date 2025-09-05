Chaiwut confirms 4 Cabinet seats for PPRP, but Prawit's return to Defence unclear

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Deputy Leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), on Friday spoke about the upcoming Prime Minister vote, confirming that General Prawit Wongsuwan, PPRP leader, attended the meeting in person to cast his vote and instructed all party members to vote in unison. The PPRP has decided to join the coalition government and has already had discussions with Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party.
When asked about the distribution of Cabinet positions, particularly if Gen Prawit would return to the Ministry of Defence, Chaiwut stated that initial discussions have taken place, but no final decisions have been made. A party executive meeting later in the day would likely provide further clarity.
Regarding Prawit’s potential role in national security, Chaiwut said he was unaware of the specific details and would discuss them further with Anutin after the Prime Minister vote.
When questioned about the number of Cabinet seats for the Palang Pracharath Party, Chaiwut confirmed that the party would receive four seats, as previously discussed. However, a final decision would be made after the Prime Minister vote.
As for whether he had been approached for a ministerial position, Chaiwut stated that no decisions had been made yet. Discussions are still ongoing about the government formation, and he emphasised that no final details have been settled.