Kokaew shares atmosphere as Thaksin listens to court’s ruling

Pheu Thai list-MP Kokaew Pikulthong said on Tuesday that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared calm and composed, showing no signs of worry or tension, after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions delivered its ruling in the “14th floor Police General Hospital” case.

The Court ruled that Thaksin must return to prison to serve a one-year sentence, without deducting the 120 days he had spent receiving treatment at Police General Hospital. The ruling effectively resets the sentence from the beginning.

Thaksin had originally faced an eight-year prison sentence in connection with three corruption cases. This was later reduced to one year under a royal pardon.

On February 18 2024, he was released from Police General Hospital after qualifying for “special parole” under Corrections Department regulations.

However, questions arose over whether he had ever spent a night in prison. On the night of August 22, 2023, he was transferred out of Bangkok Remand Prison on grounds of a sudden medical emergency and admitted to Police General Hospital, where he remained until his parole release. He never returned to prison.