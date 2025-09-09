Kokaew shares atmosphere as Thaksin listens to court’s ruling

Pheu Thai list-MP Kokaew Pikulthong said on Tuesday that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared calm and composed, showing no signs of worry or tension, after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions delivered its ruling in the “14th floor Police General Hospital” case.
The Court ruled that Thaksin must return to prison to serve a one-year sentence, without deducting the 120 days he had spent receiving treatment at Police General Hospital. The ruling effectively resets the sentence from the beginning.
Thaksin had originally faced an eight-year prison sentence in connection with three corruption cases. This was later reduced to one year under a royal pardon.
On February 18 2024, he was released from Police General Hospital after qualifying for “special parole” under Corrections Department regulations.
However, questions arose over whether he had ever spent a night in prison. On the night of August 22, 2023, he was transferred out of Bangkok Remand Prison on grounds of a sudden medical emergency and admitted to Police General Hospital, where he remained until his parole release. He never returned to prison.
Kokaew noted that Corrections Department officials would now take Thaksin to prison for formal procedures, including record-taking and a medical check-up. “From here, arrangements will have to be made for family members, MPs, supporters and the public who wish to visit him on designated days. I expect a large number of visitors, so access will need to be allocated between relatives and the general public,” he said.
Inside the courtroom were Thaksin’s youngest daughter and former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra with her husband, her elder sister and husband, former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, and Thaksin’s legal team. Most attendees were journalists, along with political figures such as Nitithorn Lamlua and former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn.
According to Kokaew, Thaksin listened to the verdict peacefully, without any sign of resistance. Paetongtarn stood by him as Corrections officials asked him to sign documents. Thaksin told her to look after her mother.. Her sister also hugged Thaksin, who reminded her to take care of their mother.
“I spoke to him, as I’ve been through something similar myself. Today, he was strong and showed no negativity. He had prepared himself for whatever the outcome might be, positive or negative. He told me he just wanted to be home, to be with his grandchildren, to be happy in his homeland. Even if he is in prison, his wife and children can visit him. I believe he is already mentally prepared,” Kokaew said.