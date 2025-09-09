Natthaphon ascends to defence minister, tackling ongoing border issues

After being named in the new cabinet, Natthaphon confirmed his meeting with Anutin to discuss policy directions. He is set to take over the defence ministry in a position designated for an outsider, replacing the United Thai Nation Party's slot.

Natthaphon, still serving as the director of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, will continue his crucial role in the border situation.

Ahead of the meeting with Anutin, Natthaphon said he is ready for both concluding his previous responsibilities and continuing with new duties.

He revealed a four-step roadmap for the border situation, which is adaptable to the government’s new policies. However, the roadmap details have been kept confidential to avoid tipping off Cambodia.