Natthaphon ascends to defence minister, tackling ongoing border issues

After being named in the new cabinet, Natthaphon confirmed his meeting with Anutin to discuss policy directions. He is set to take over the defence ministry in a position designated for an outsider, replacing the United Thai Nation Party's slot.
Natthaphon, still serving as the director of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, will continue his crucial role in the border situation.
Ahead of the meeting with Anutin, Natthaphon said he is ready for both concluding his previous responsibilities and continuing with new duties.
He revealed a four-step roadmap for the border situation, which is adaptable to the government’s new policies. However, the roadmap details have been kept confidential to avoid tipping off Cambodia.
On September 10, Natthaphon will present the General Border Committee's findings at the caretaker cabinet meeting, seeking approval to push the border issue forward.
Previously, Gen Supot Malaniyom and Gen Nat Inthacharoen were among the top contenders for the defence minister role.
Anutin introduces Natthaphon as Defence Minister, promises full authority
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced the appointment of Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, the former Deputy Defence Minister under the previous Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration, as the new Minister of Defence.
This move aims to ensure the smooth resolution of ongoing Thai-Cambodian border disputes.
Anutin stated, "I invited him to join and asked about his decision-making authority, to which I assured him that he would have full authority."
He further mentioned that their past collaborations had been successful, with a mutual understanding of their roles.
Anutin emphasized the importance of restoring peace and economic cooperation between the two countries, allowing normal business and trade to resume.
Although Natthaphon will not intervene in the current caretaker government’s operations, Anutin noted that after delivering his policy speech, he would travel to inspect various regions facing unique issues.