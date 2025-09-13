Incoming Thai Foreign Minister Cautious on Border Reopening

Thailand’s incoming Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has said that any decision on reopening the Thai-Cambodian border crossings will depend on Cambodia’s willingness to implement agreements from a recent bilateral meeting.

Sihasak, arriving at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Saturday, stressed that the safety of local residents is the top priority.

The issue of the border, which has been a source of tension and a subject of public debate on social media, was on the agenda for today's policy discussions among incoming cabinet members.

Sihasak stated that he would first review the results of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, which was attended by acting Defence Minister General Natthapol Nakpanich.

“From the results, it seems positive. We need to see if they will act on it. Most importantly, the safety of the people in the area comes first, and then we can consider other measures,” Sihasak told reporters.

When pressed on his personal view on the border closure, he reiterated that the matter required careful discussion and said that while the GBC meeting’s outcome was "good," the key factor would be "implementation."

He also expressed hope that the new Thai government would be met with "sincerity" from Cambodia.