Srisuwan, ‘Jeng Dokjik’ jailed for extorting 1.5m from rice dept chief

A corruption court on Wednesday sentenced Yoswaris Chuklom, alias Jeng Dokjik, and prolific petitioner Srisuwan Janya to six years and four years in prison respectively after convicting them of collaborating to extort 1.5 million baht from the Rice Department chief.

Court ruling

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases found Yoswaris, a former comedian turned political activist, and Srisuwan guilty of extorting 1.5 million baht from Natthakit Khongthip, director-general of the Rice Department, in January 2024.

The court ruled that Yoswaris was guilty of malfeasance because he was serving as a political appointee in a government working group under then deputy prime minister and energy minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.