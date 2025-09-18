Citizens urge Anutin to reconsider SEC zones and land bridge project

Somboon Khamhaeng, a leader of the network, along with over 50 supporters, submitted a letter to Anutin at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in Bangkok. The group is urging a review of the SEC and the Ranong-Chumphon land bridge project, citing environmental concerns and the government's limited tenure.

The network emphasised the importance of prioritising urgent issues like constitutional amendments, addressing public welfare, and national security over large-scale projects that could divide public opinion.