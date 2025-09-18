Citizens urge Anutin to reconsider SEC zones and land bridge project

Somboon Khamhaeng, a leader of the network, along with over 50 supporters, submitted a letter to Anutin at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in Bangkok. The group is urging a review of the SEC and the Ranong-Chumphon land bridge project, citing environmental concerns and the government's limited tenure.
The network emphasised the importance of prioritising urgent issues like constitutional amendments, addressing public welfare, and national security over large-scale projects that could divide public opinion.
Aree Krainara, a representative from Bhumjaithai, acknowledged the citizens' concerns and assured that the matter would be presented to the Prime Minister, noting that the party values public input.
The letter also praised Bhumjaithai’s leadership during the political transition, emphasising the party’s responsibility to address national issues and the economy, including the ongoing dispute with Cambodia and domestic economic challenges.
However, the citizens expressed concern over the impact of development projects on natural resources, land, and pollution, pointing to past failures in managing the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
The group urged the government to rethink the plans for the SEC and land bridge projects, which they fear may primarily benefit foreign investors over local communities. They called for a thorough review and assessment of the EEC's performance before extending similar policies to other regions.
In conclusion, the citizens' network requested that the government focus on urgent reforms and public welfare rather than pushing forward with large-scale development projects that could worsen societal divisions.