Govt policy statement delayed, House speaker awaits cabinet coordination

Wan Noor on Friday said the House of Representatives must first be informed by the government of its readiness to deliver the policy statement. Once notified, the three-party whips will convene to determine the exact date and time.
“At present, we are still waiting. The policy statement must be made after the prime minister and cabinet have been granted a royal audience to take the oath of office,” he explained.
Addressing reports that a joint sitting of parliament would be held on September 25–26, Wan Noor clarified that the timing will depend on when the government is ready, noting that the law already provides a timeframe of within 15 days after the oath ceremony.
He assured that parliament would expedite proceedings.
Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai spokeswoman Nan Bunthida Somchai confirmed that the government cannot deliver the policy statement on September 25, citing parliamentary rules that require at least five days’ advance notice for agenda submissions.
She added that based on this rule, the statement could likely be scheduled for September 29–30, or around September 30 to October 1. The three-party whips are expected to meet on September 25–26 to finalise the date.