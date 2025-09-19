Anwar invites PM Anutin to visit Malaysia

Anwar, in a Facebook post, said the invitation was extended to Anutin during a phone conversation between them on Thursday (Sept 18).
"The visit (by Anutin) is among the efforts to strengthen the close ties between the two neighbouring countries.
Anwar stated that the latest developments along the Thai–Cambodian border had been raised for discussion, stressing that all parties must maintain order and not allow differences of opinion to escalate into unnecessary tensions. He urged that the issues be addressed through negotiations under the framework of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).
Malaysia, he added, firmly believes that the spirit of dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding remains the best path to ensuring peace and stability in the region.
On September 18, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on social media that he had held a telephone conversation with the Malaysian Prime Minister regarding the troubling situation along the Cambodian–Thai border in Banteay Meanchey province, which adjoins Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, where clashes between Thai forces and Cambodian civilians had resulted in injuries.
Hun Manet proposed that the Malaysian Prime Minister take an active role in helping to defuse the situation in order to prevent the conflict from escalating. He also urged all sides to maintain calm and allow the border issue to be resolved within the framework of the General Border Committee (GBC) and the JBC, in line with agreements previously made between Cambodia and Thailand.
Anutin, 58, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, officially took office as Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister on September 7 after receiving royal assent, marking a new chapter in the country's political leadership.