Anwar invites PM Anutin to visit Malaysia

"Malaysia believes that the spirit of dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding is the best way to ensure regional peace and stability," he added.

On September 18, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on social media that he had held a telephone conversation with the Malaysian Prime Minister regarding the troubling situation along the Cambodian–Thai border in Banteay Meanchey province, which adjoins Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, where clashes between Thai forces and Cambodian civilians had resulted in injuries.

Hun Manet proposed that the Malaysian Prime Minister take an active role in helping to defuse the situation in order to prevent the conflict from escalating. He also urged all sides to maintain calm and allow the border issue to be resolved within the framework of the General Border Committee (GBC) and the JBC, in line with agreements previously made between Cambodia and Thailand.

Anutin, 58, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, officially took office as Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister on September 7 after receiving royal assent, marking a new chapter in the country's political leadership.