Anutin rejects Anwar border query claim, affirms Thai sovereignty

Speaking to reporters at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in Bangkok on Friday, Anutin said his conversation with Anwar on Thursday (September 18) was limited to pleasantries and a planned official visit to Malaysia during next month’s ASEAN summit.
When asked whether Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province had been discussed, Anutin replied that no details were raised.
Anwar had earlier posted on social media that he hoped border issues would be addressed through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), stressing that diplomacy and dialogue offered the best path to peace and stability in the region.
Anutin explained that as he has yet to take the oath of office and deliver the government’s policy statement to parliament, he is not in a position to issue formal directives.
Responding to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s call for Anwar to intervene, Anutin insisted that no one can interfere in Thailand’s internal affairs or sovereignty.
While informal conversations between leaders may occur, he said, decisions on national interest must always prioritise Thailand’s dignity, sovereignty, and the safety of its people.