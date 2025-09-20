Cholnan to propose charter draft next week with 140–150 CDA members

Cholnan Srikaew, a key figure in Pheu Thai, said his party will submit its constitutional amendment draft next week, proposing the creation of a 140–150-member Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) to write a new charter.

Speaking on Saturday (September 20), Cholnan said the drafting process had made significant progress after three rounds of party discussions. The working group reviewed the draft again on Friday (September 19), and the secretariat was instructed to make final adjustments.

He stressed that the party’s draft strictly follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling to avoid legal obstacles. The amendment will focus solely on creating a new charter through the insertion of Section 15/1 under Article 256, without addressing other issues.