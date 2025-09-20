Cholnan to propose charter draft next week with 140–150 CDA members

Cholnan Srikaew, a key figure in Pheu Thai, said his party will submit its constitutional amendment draft next week, proposing the creation of a 140–150-member Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) to write a new charter.
Speaking on Saturday (September 20), Cholnan said the drafting process had made significant progress after three rounds of party discussions. The working group reviewed the draft again on Friday (September 19), and the secretariat was instructed to make final adjustments.
He stressed that the party’s draft strictly follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling to avoid legal obstacles. The amendment will focus solely on creating a new charter through the insertion of Section 15/1 under Article 256, without addressing other issues.
Cholnan explained that the CDA will be widely recognised and inclusive. To avoid conflicting with the court’s ruling, CDA members will be chosen indirectly. The plan sets the number at around 140–150, with the draft currently accounting for 143, though additional organisations may still be included.
The CDA will comprise two groups. The first, about 100 members, will be drawn from each province, allocated proportionally by population. Provinces with smaller populations will still be guaranteed at least two representatives. The second group will be nominated by various organisations and appointed by parliament.
Cholnan said the draft will be ready for submission within the week. He noted that the first reading must be completed by October 29, ahead of the parliamentary recess on October 31. Debate and committee consideration could begin earlier in October, while the third and final reading must be completed by January 15, 2026.
He expressed confidence in meeting the deadline, noting that after parliament passes the bill, there will be a 15-day window before the draft is sent to referendum.