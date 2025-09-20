Anutin outlines plans for first cabinet meeting, reaffirms commitment to MOA and parliament dissolution

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, on Saturday announced that after the official swearing-in ceremony on September 24, he has scheduled the first cabinet meeting to allocate responsibilities for each Deputy Prime Minister. The meeting will also propose the appointment of the Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office to ensure coordination and immediate action.

He further stated that, following the first cabinet meeting, the Speaker of the Parliament would be invited to announce the government’s policies to Parliament as soon as possible, depending on the availability of the Speaker to schedule a meeting for both houses.

Regarding the opposition’s focus on scrutinising ministerial qualifications rather than government policies, Anutin assured that before presenting the cabinet members’ names, all qualifications are thoroughly checked by relevant agencies, not just personally by him. The checking process follows established procedures by the Office of the Secretariat of the Cabinet, and after calling meetings with all seven related agencies, no issues were found. He further confirmed that anyone with qualification issues would be removed from the list.

When asked about the four-month dissolution timeline, Anutin responded: "I don’t want people to speculate. We’ve signed an agreement, and we will follow through. It’s not just about what’s written, it’s about fulfilling our promises.”