PM confirms 120-day government from Oct 1, plans cabinet trip to southern Isaan to inspect Thai-Cambodian border

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Saturday that the government’s policy statement will be presented to Parliament between September 29-30, after which the cabinet will convene at the Government House.

When asked whether the “Let’s Go Halves” scheme would be discussed in the first cabinet meeting, Anutin stated that once Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas is ready, it will be implemented immediately, with funding already prepared.

Regarding the appointment or transfer of civil servants during the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised: “All actions will be appropriate to the situation and duties. Nothing will be done to appease anyone or settle grievances. There is nothing prearranged – people can trust us.”