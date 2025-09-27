PM confirms 120-day government from Oct 1, plans cabinet trip to southern Isaan to inspect Thai-Cambodian border

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Saturday that the government’s policy statement will be presented to Parliament between September 29-30, after which the cabinet will convene at the Government House.
When asked whether the “Let’s Go Halves” scheme would be discussed in the first cabinet meeting, Anutin stated that once Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas is ready, it will be implemented immediately, with funding already prepared.
Regarding the appointment or transfer of civil servants during the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised: “All actions will be appropriate to the situation and duties. Nothing will be done to appease anyone or settle grievances. There is nothing prearranged – people can trust us.”
Asked if civil servants need to be aligned with government policies due to the short four-month term, Anutin said that all officials can implement policies but must not misuse authority to harm others. “This government has no time to play politics, only to help people.”
On whether the Ministry of Interior will need adjustments, he replied that planning is ongoing and there is no rush.
Regarding the start of the 120-day term, Anutin clarified that it officially begins on October 1, shortly after the policy statement concludes on September 30.
When asked if the cabinet would meet outside Bangkok, he confirmed a visit is planned to southern Isaan (northeast region) to assess the Thai-Cambodian border, adding that the exact timing and location would be determined to avoid inconvenience to civil servants and local residents.