Anutin sets up disaster relief centre and reviews aid criteria; Siripong Angkasakulkiat appointed Government Spokesperson

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new government, following the policy address to parliament at approximately 6.40 pm.

The Prime Minister informed the Cabinet that earlier on September 27 he visited Bang Ban District, Ayutthaya Province, to assess flood-affected areas. He directed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to propose special livelihood compensation for affected families to ensure rapid, effective, unified, and comprehensive disaster relief. All government departments were instructed to submit proposals for relief measures to the Natural Disaster Relief Operations Centre (NDROC) for overall consideration before being presented to the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister also signed an order establishing the Executive Committee for Natural Disaster Management and the NDROC.

Anutin assigned the NDROC to prepare annual proposals for assistance to residents in flood-prone areas, noting that repeated flooding occurs regularly. The government will provide permanent annual relief measures to avoid year-by-year funding requests.

He emphasised that deputy prime ministers and relevant ministers should inspect their assigned areas to ensure timely support for affected residents.