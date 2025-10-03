Thai Justice Ministry Confirms Legality of Thaksin’s Second Clemency Petition

The Thai Ministry of Justice has confirmed that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is legally permitted to submit a second individual Royal Pardon Petition, though the Minister has yet to receive a final report from the committee reviewing the case.

Pol Maj Gen Rutthapon Naowarat, the Minister of Justice, stated he is awaiting the findings of the committee that was established to review the legal framework concerning Thaksin’s submission of a second petition to the Palace.

The committee was given a three-day deadline (ending Monday, 6 October) to conclude its review before a decision is made on whether to forward the matter to the Secretariat of the Cabinet (SOC).

Minister Rutthapon explained that while he had discussed the matter with his Permanent Secretary yesterday (2 October), the committee’s official report had not yet been delivered to him.

Meanwhile, Pongsawat Neelayothin, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, clarified the legal position, stating that the committee is still deliberating the case.

When pressed on whether Thaksin could indeed submit a second petition, having already submitted an individual clemency request in 2023, Pongsawat asserted: "I would like to state that it is in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code, and we are currently considering it, relying entirely on all the legal provisions."