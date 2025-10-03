Anutin reaffirms Ban Nong Chan as Thai land, legal deportation assured

Regarding the legal framework to address this situation, the Prime Minister explained that multiple laws would need to be applied. He noted that these individuals are considered regular citizens, so a different approach would be taken, ensuring they are not harmed.

We won't resort to pushing them out or forcibly removing them, but will rely on legal procedures as much as possible, he added.

The Prime Minister further clarified that the situation, which began under the Sa Kaeo provincial governor's timeline, involves many aspects that need careful consideration, particularly regarding the security risks at the border.

He emphasised that the focus should be on managing potential confrontations, not on forcibly expelling people.

Eviction could be part of the negotiations, provided heavy weapons are withdrawn, landmines cleared, and troops pulled back. We can then discuss how to relocate these individuals, he explained.

When asked whether the issue would be resolved by October 10, the Prime Minister reiterated that while he had provided details on the process, the specific timeline should not be set in stone.