Paetongtarn leads Pheu Thai team to aid flood victims in Uttaradit

At 11am on Sunday (October 5), Pheu Thai Party leader and former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led a team of former ministers and MPs from the party to flood-hit areas in Uttaradit province to provide assistance and listen to residents’ concerns.

The group visited Ban Wang Prakot in Pa Khai subdistrict, Thong Saen Khan district, to inspect flood damage and its impact on local communities.

Local leaders told Paetongtarn that the flash flood had come swiftly despite early warnings, leaving residents with little time to prepare. She later visited villagers’ homes, where many recounted how the floodwaters had risen so high that roofs were submerged, leaving them with no time to save belongings.