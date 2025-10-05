Paetongtarn leads Pheu Thai team to aid flood victims in Uttaradit

At 11am on Sunday (October 5), Pheu Thai Party leader and former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led a team of former ministers and MPs from the party to flood-hit areas in Uttaradit province to provide assistance and listen to residents’ concerns.
The group visited Ban Wang Prakot in Pa Khai subdistrict, Thong Saen Khan district, to inspect flood damage and its impact on local communities.
Local leaders told Paetongtarn that the flash flood had come swiftly despite early warnings, leaving residents with little time to prepare. She later visited villagers’ homes, where many recounted how the floodwaters had risen so high that roofs were submerged, leaving them with no time to save belongings.
At 11.30am, the team travelled to Wat Khiri Wongkot in the same subdistrict to continue monitoring the flood situation, offer moral support, and distribute relief bags to over 100 residents gathered to welcome them.
Speaking to locals, Paetongtarn said she was honoured to meet them again after stepping down as prime minister.
“Earlier, when I visited the affected area, everyone told me the same thing — everything was gone. I truly sympathise. But even though you’ve lost so much, what remains is the strength and unity among you,” she said.
“I will help coordinate through our MPs to ensure aid and compensation are expedited. I will do my part to push for support at the parliamentary level. Please stay strong — both physically and mentally.”
Afterwards, Paetongtarn sat in a circle with residents to hear their stories firsthand. Villagers described extensive agricultural losses caused by the flood. Uttaradit MP Krissana Silak assured them that the party would work through Parliament to push for state compensation and recovery measures.