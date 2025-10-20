Sino-Thai Sues Opposition MPs Over 'Scammer Network' Claims

Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited (Sino-Thai PCL) has launched legal action against two Members of Parliament from the opposition People's Party, filing a defamation complaint over social media posts that linked a subsidiary’s property to an alleged scam network.

On 20 October 2025, the construction firm and its subsidiary, H.T.R. Company Limited, dispatched lawyers to Thonglor Police Station to initiate legal proceedings against Suphanat Minchaiynunt and Rukchanok Srinork, both Bangkok MPs.

The complaint stems from recent posts made by the politicians concerning Prince International Company Limited.

The MPs alleged that Prince International, whose registered address is at the Sino-Thai Tower, suggested the engineering firm was knowingly involved with or connected to a "scammer network."

Sino-Thai is pursuing charges under defamation by advertisement and other related offences, seeking full legal penalty.

Suphanat's original post was published on 17 October, with Rukchanok commenting on the thread.