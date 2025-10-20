Sino-Thai Sues Opposition MPs Over 'Scammer Network' Claims

Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited (Sino-Thai PCL) has launched legal action against two Members of Parliament from the opposition People's Party, filing a defamation complaint over social media posts that linked a subsidiary’s property to an alleged scam network.
On 20 October 2025, the construction firm and its subsidiary, H.T.R. Company Limited, dispatched lawyers to Thonglor Police Station to initiate legal proceedings against Suphanat Minchaiynunt and Rukchanok Srinork, both Bangkok MPs.
The complaint stems from recent posts made by the politicians concerning Prince International Company Limited.
The MPs alleged that Prince International, whose registered address is at the Sino-Thai Tower, suggested the engineering firm was knowingly involved with or connected to a "scammer network."
Sino-Thai is pursuing charges under defamation by advertisement and other related offences, seeking full legal penalty.
Suphanat's original post was published on 17 October, with Rukchanok commenting on the thread.
Company Denies All Involvement
The move followed a comprehensive clarification issued by Sino-Thai PCL on its corporate Facebook page earlier the same day, addressing the "misunderstandings causing damage to the organisation."
"Information spread through the media and social media regarding the Prince International Company Limited office location at Sino-Thai Tower has garnered wide public attention," the statement noted, adding that the resulting commentary contained inaccurate or partial information that damaged the company’s reputation and credibility.
Sino-Thai PCL, acting on behalf of the building's management company, H.T.R. Company Limited, asserted categorically: "The Company has no direct or indirect involvement in the business operations of Prince International Company Limited or any illegal criminal network."
The firm confirmed the filing of the complaint to protect its rights and reputation from the dissemination of potentially distorted information and reserved the right to pursue further legal action against any future comments that cause damage.
Sino-Thai pledged full cooperation with relevant authorities to facilitate fact-checking and invited the public to exercise careful judgment regarding the information.
The company provided a contact number for the public to report any related tips or suspicions.